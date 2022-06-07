Week two of the Corner Concert Series will feature the band “Ride the Song” playing a variety of bluegrass, blues and country music. A cruise-in is happening the same evening on June 10 in downtown Clearfield at Lower Witmer Park featuring nostalgic cars.
On June 17, the band “Hell Bent” returns to the Corner Concert stage to shake the park with some old school hard rock.
All shows start at 7 p.m. and are free to the public. Donations are collected for Boxes of Hope which is a non-profit organization sending care packages to women battling breast cancer.
For more information, go to boh4bc.org. Follow Corner Concert Series on Facebook for updates and details. Concerts happen every Friday night all summer under the gazebo at Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield.