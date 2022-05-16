A full schedule of ultra-talented local musicians are ready to perform for the 2022 Corner Concert Series.
Music happens every Friday night between Memorial Day and Labor Day under the gazebo at Lower Witmer Park in Downtown Clearfield. Shows start at 7 p.m. and usually last until after 9 p.m. Artists from all around central Pennsylvania have entertained the crowds throughout the years.
The Corner Concert Series has been organized by Steve Albert for almost a decade and provides free entertainment for our community and fundraising for many local charities.
Boxes of Hope will be the recipient of collected donations this year. Boxes of Hope is a ministry to those fighting breast cancer by providing care packages and encouragement through their difficult journeys. Founder Traci Fotorny is a survivor and she knows exactly what these ladies are going through and what they need. The love and care packed into each box brings hope when situations feel hopeless. Go to http://www.boh4bc.org for more information and please consider donating today.
The 2022 schedule includes:
- June 3 –Joe Quick
- June 10 –Ride the Song
- June 17 –Hell Bent
- June 24 –Heavenbound
- July 1 –Twin Reverb
- July 8 –Over the Influence
- July 15 –Mr. Pocket
- July 22 –Second Chance
- July 29 –Not Ashamed
- Aug. 5 –The Rocket Blasters
- Aug. 12 –The Extra Miles
- Aug. 19 –Hard Tack
- Aug. 26 –Lone Crow Rebellion
- Sept. 2 –Scott McCracken
- Sept. 9 –Heather Olson.