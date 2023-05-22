CNB Bank hosts inaugural theatre recognition event

CNB Bank’s first annual theatre workshop day was held Saturday, May 20, at the Clearfield Area High School, in partnership with the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre
Designed to encourage and celebrate student participation and achievement in the arts, the event hosted workshops for 60 local students and theatre directors from area high schools.
The inaugural event allowed students and theatre directors to participate in workshops that offered education on topics such as stage presence, vocals, comedic timing, and more. Attendees were offered nine different areas of education throughout the day. At the conclusion of the event, an award ceremony recognized students for their personal achievements in theatre. CNB Bank presented a donation of $1,000 to each participating school to support their performing arts programs.
Mike Peduzzi, President and CEO of CNB Bank reflected on the significance of this event and the arts, “In addition to so many ways in which we support our communities and schools, at CNB Bank, we want to focus greater attention on the importance of theatre and arts involvement and education. Through amplification of the local arts programs, CNB Bank hopes to impact arts education for students and showcase the importance of preserving and growing these critical programs.”
