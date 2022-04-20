Live musical theatre is returning to the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School. In March of 2020 the CHS production of Disney’s ‘Aida’ was halted due to COVID-19 and a musical production didn’t make it to the stage in 2021.
Now, live theatre is making a its return and the CHS Drama Club is excited to present ‘Anastasia’ as their 2022 spring musical.
‘Anastasia’ is a story that transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
Performance dates are April 21, 22, and 23 at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Adult tickets are $8 and student tickets are $6. All tickets are General Admission and sold at the door – there are no pre-sales of tickets. Doors to the auditorium will open at 6 p.m.
Cast members include Nicolette Maines (Anya), Mason Marshall (Dmitry), Evan Forcey (Vlad), CJ Blowers (Gleb), Jaycee Wood (Dowager Empress), Chloe Mallon (Lily), Emmalynne Groth (Tsarina), Isaiah Snyder (Tsar/Count Ipolitov), Ian Gibson (Gorlinsky/Count Leopold), Ally Gibson (Little Anastasia/Alexei), and Ensemble Members Trenadi Bloom, Elizabeth Catherman, Sarah Cutler, Ally Graham, Sage Hoppe, Ben Mallon, Peyton Norris, Chloe Odrosky, Peyton Reese, Anna Rowles, Ethan Sorbera, Serenity Uplinger, and Sarina Zhu.
Support the arts and these talented student actors as they share their talents with you and bring the story of ‘Anastasia’ to life!