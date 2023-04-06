Clearfield H.S. drama club to present Mamma Mia!

Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School’s drama club will present its adaptation of the smash-hit musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ on April 13, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.
Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Tickets are available at the door. There are no advanced sales.
Based off songs by ABBA, ‘Mamma Mia!’ is a comedic, captivating show written by British playwright Catherine Johnson and music written by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus. This international sensation is told through ABBA’s endless hit songs on a Greek island that some may even consider paradise.
The night before her wedding, Sophie Sheridan is on a mission to find her father to walk her down the aisle. This brings three men to the island where they visited Donna Sheridan, Sophie’s mother, 20 years ago. Mamma Mia! is a celebration of true loves lost and new ones found.
With lots of laughs, plenty of dance numbers, and recognizable ABBA tunes such as “Dancing Queen” or “The Winner Takes It All” you’ll be sure to find yourself dancing or singing along by the end of the show!