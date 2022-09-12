Clearfield Choral Society will begin rehearsals soon and is looking for new members.
Formerly known as the Clearfield Community Chorus, the group is becoming one of Central Pennsylvania’s leading community choirs. The 50+ voice mixed choir brings together community members of all ages, experiences, and professions, and unites them through the transcendent power of choral singing.
This choir was founded in Clearfield in 2015, after a 20-year hiatus without a community choral group.
Rehearsals will be Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 19 at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church located at 119 N. 2nd St. in Clearfield.
Vivaldi “Gloria” and other classical seasonal favorites will be presented by the choir on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.
The last day to register is Monday, Oct. 8. There is no formal audition to join this ensemble, but singing experience is preferred.
This program of the Clearfield Choral Society is under the direction of Jacob Mandell, assisted by Catherine Mandell. Mason Strouse serves as the choir’s manager.