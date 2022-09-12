Clearfield Choral Society

Clearfield Choral Society seeks new members as it begins rehearsals for the new season on Sept. 19.

Clearfield Choral Society will begin rehearsals soon and is looking for new members.

Formerly known as the Clearfield Community Chorus, the group is becoming one of Central Pennsylvania’s leading community choirs. The 50+ voice mixed choir brings together community members of all ages, experiences, and professions, and unites them through the transcendent power of choral singing.

