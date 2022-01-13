The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre will produce at Valentine Weekend Dinner Theater production at the newly opened River’s Landing event center dining area overlooking the shimmering Susquehanna River.
The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12. Doors will open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., with performances to follow.
Ticket purchase includes the meal, a complimentary alcoholic drink, other beverages, and the performances. A cash bar will also be available.
Olga Carmen will offer a banquet complemented by beverages from Starr Hill Winery.
CAST will present Ages of Love: Valentine Vignettes, consisting of short scenes and songs through the ages. The scenes span the ‘bawdy, oh lawdy!’ ancient Greek comedy through samples over centuries spanning classic and contemporary love scenes and indeed into the future.
Auditions for the scenes and songs will be Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at CAST. Both seasoned and budding new actors and directors are invited to participate in this venture. Auditions will be for a wide range of styles. Students in grades 10-12, as well as adults of all ages, are encouraged to audition.
Auditionees should be prepared to read for directors and do some simple movement activities which will be provided. Those wishing to sing should prepare a short piece that best represents his/her voice, and should provide recorded accompaniment (music only) or sing acapella.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office on Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Deadline to order tickets is Wednesday, Feb. 9.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call (814) 765-4474, or find CAST on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.