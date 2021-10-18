CAST to present 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. has been preparing for the upcoming production of ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ with performances scheduled Oct. 21-23, 28-30 at 7:30 p.m.
America’s first great ghost story, Washington Irving’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ follows the quirky and superstitious antics of schoolmaster Ichabod Crane, who is haunted by the dreaded Headless Horseman. This imaginative adaptation by Hans Bloedel and Peter Bloedel stays true to the world that Irving creates in this American gothic tale but adds a lyrical quality that further enhances the humor, the magic, and the terror.
Certain elements of this production may be scary, but not overly so. The mood of the production focuses on the whimsical, mysterious story of the Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman, but does not do so in a horrific or gory way. This production is suitable for most students and adults. This production is directed by Matt Hertlein.
Tickets can be purchased online at ClearfieldArts.org/tickets and at the CAST office Mondays 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call (814) 765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield.