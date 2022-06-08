Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. will again be offering its Seeds of Art Summer Camp. This year’s camp will be held June 27-30 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Students who are entering grades 2-7 are invited to participate.
During each session, students will participate in classes that focus on music, theater, and dance/movement.
The registration fee for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is $50 per child. Registration can be completed in person at the CAST office, located at 112 E. Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield on Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. or Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration can also be completed online at www.ClearfieldArts.org/SeedsOfArt.
The deadline to register for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is Wednesday, June 22.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call (814) 765-4474.