Seeds of Art Summer Camp

Pictured are some of the participants in the 2021 Seeds of Art Summer Camp.

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. will again be offering its Seeds of Art Summer Camp. This year’s camp will be held June 27-30 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Students who are entering grades 2-7 are invited to participate.

During each session, students will participate in classes that focus on music, theater, and dance/movement.

The registration fee for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is $50 per child. Registration can be completed in person at the CAST office, located at 112 E. Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield on Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. or Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration can also be completed online at www.ClearfieldArts.org/SeedsOfArt.

The deadline to register for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is Wednesday, June 22.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call (814) 765-4474.

