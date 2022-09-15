Due to unforeseen circumstances, Clearfield Arts Studio Theater must move performances of ‘Steel Magnolias’ from Sept. 15, 16, and 17 to Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Patrons who have tickets for performances of Steel Magnolias on Sept. 15, 16, 17 will have their tickets honored for the same day of the week but on a different date as follows:

