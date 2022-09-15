Due to unforeseen circumstances, Clearfield Arts Studio Theater must move performances of ‘Steel Magnolias’ from Sept. 15, 16, and 17 to Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Patrons who have tickets for performances of Steel Magnolias on Sept. 15, 16, 17 will have their tickets honored for the same day of the week but on a different date as follows:
- Sept. 15 tickets will be honored Sept. 22.
- Sept. 16 tickets will be honored Sept. 23.
- Sept. 17 tickets will be honored Sept. 24.
Patrons who are not able to attend the new performance date, but would like to switch to another performance of Steel Magnolias should email ClearfieldArts@gmail.com.
Patrons may also call CAST at (814) 765-4474, or stop by the CAST box office Sept. 15, 16, 17 from 7-7:30 p.m. for assistance.
Patrons who are absolutely not able to attend the new performance dates and would like to surrender tickets altogether, or to receive a credit toward future CAST performances should contact CAST.
Ticket sales are closed until CAST can sort through changes. Ticket sales will be reopened Sunday.