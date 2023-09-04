CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is offering youth theater classes for students in grades 2-12 every Saturday, starting Sept. 9 through Nov. 4 (except October 7). The cost is $50 per student. Grade 2-3-4 are 10 to 11 a.m.; grades 5-6-7 are 11 a.m. to 12 noon; rades 8-9-10 are 12 to 1 p.m. and grades 11-12 are 1 to 2 p.m.
CAST Artistic Director Gayle Gearhart will lead the classes. For a complete description of the classes, and to obtain a registration form, visit ClearfieldArts.org.
Registration forms and fee should be completed at the first class, or at the CAST office on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
CAST is a nonprofit community arts center located at 112 E Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield.