CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. is celebrating 40 years of theater with its annual membership meeting on Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in the CAST auditorium. The meeting will also be live streamed to the CAST Facebook page.
At the meeting, CAST’s executive committee and board of directors will offer updates to its membership about CAST finances, upcoming events, the 2024 theater season, and more. The membership will also elect new board members.
Anyone interested in continuing to be a part of the growing success of CAST is invited to be a member of CAST for the 2023-24 membership year. Being a member of CAST is not the same as being a season ticket holder. CAST members enjoy the following benefits:
- Voting rights for new board members (members must be present at the membership meeting to vote, or vote online using the ballot provided).
- Pride and support of regular CAST programs and development of new CAST programs.
- Access to ongoing communications about upcoming events.
- Opportunity to run for open board positions.
- Recognition in the season program.
To become a member, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/membership to download and mail the membership form, or complete the membership form online.
Stop by the CAST office on Mondays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesday, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
CAST, with the guidance of a committed board of directors, are continuing to be dedicated to their mission: to foster the promotion of community interest in theatre, music, art, dance, photography, and theatrical production, for education, civic and benevolent purposes.