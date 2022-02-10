CAST auditions announced for 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. has announced that auditions for their production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest will be held at CAST on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 15 and 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Callbacks will be Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. Performances are April 21-23, 28-30 at 7:30 p.m.
Those auditioning are asked to come prepared to read from the script and provide any schedule conflicts between now and the end of April. Rehearsals will begin within a week after auditions. Rehearsals will be four evenings per week. Many conflicts can be worked around provided they are known up front.
This production contains adult themes not suitable for children.
This production was originally cast over two years ago prior to the start of the pandemic. With the passing of time and changing of directors, those who had been prior cast in the show may likely be recast but all must audition to complete the dynamic with all others. The production will now be directed by Gayle Gearhart.
CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call (814) 765-4474.