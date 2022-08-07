Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. recently held its annual Beautiful Baby Contest. This year’s contest was done completely online and received 40 entries.
The contest collected $4,221 for the local arts center. The proceeds from this fundraiser contest will be used for capital improvements at CAST.
- 1st Place – Hardyn Probst, son of Kelcie Shultz and Colton Probst
- 2nd Place – Will Campbell, son of Doug and Melissa Campbell
- 3rd Place – Clair and Roland Bell, children of Broc and Molly Bell
The top three winners will each receive a trophy and gift certificates to upcoming CAST events.
CAST would like to thank the families of those who participated in the contest, and all those who donated, for making this year’s contest such a success.