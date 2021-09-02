DUBOIS — The Reitz Theater Players have announced open auditions for Disney’s Frozen Jr. to be held Sunday, Sept. 12, Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at Reitz Theater, 36 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois.
Students ages 6-18 are eligible to audition.
Information and registration for auditions can be found at www.reitztheater.com. Pre-registrations for auditions are required due to anticipated turnout.
For more inforation, email the theater at reitztheater@gmail.com or call 814-375-4274.