ALTOONA — Auditions for Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical are Saturday, June 24 at 12 p.m. for kids (under 14), and 2 p.m. for adults. Auditions will also be held Sunday, June 25 at 5 p.m. for kids (under 14), and 7 p.m. for adults.
Those auditioning only need to attend ONE day. Auditions will be held at ACT Rehearsal Hall, 1213 12th St, Altoona.
Show dates are Sept. 21-24 in the historic Mishler Theatre.
Call backs, if needed, will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at the Blair Dance Academy at 2914 West Chestnut Ave., Altoona. You will be notified if you are needed for a callback. Please know that not being called back for a role does not necessarily mean that you haven’t been cast. Notifications for casting will happen by the end of the week.
Read more about the auditions at altoonacommunitytheatre.com/auditions.
Arrive 10 minutes early to your audition slot, if possible. The audition holding room will be in the ACT Rehearsal Hall with vocal auditions taking place in the ACT Office (closed auditions). Please enter the ACT building through the back door off the 13th Avenue parking lot (Behind Tom & Joes).
All auditionees should prepare a 24-32 bar cut of a song in the style of the Matilda the Musical. Please do not prepare a song directly from Matilda the Musical. The song should reflect your vocal abilities and, preferably, the character(s) you are most interested in. Auditionees should provide printed sheet music in the correct key for the piano accompanist. If you do not have a song prepared, you will be taught a short song to audition with.
Auditions will consist of a short movement combination. No specialty dance clothing or preparation is required. After all vocal auditions in your audition slot have concluded, all auditionees will be taught the movement combination in the ACT Rehearsal Hall.
Callbacks may consist of a combination of vocal selections, cold readings, and dance combinations.