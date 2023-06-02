ALTOONA — Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical’ is the first show of Altoona Community Theater’s 75th Anniversary season.
Based on the twisted genius of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book, this musical follows Matilda Wormwood, an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind whose talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and her hostile headmistress, the outrageous and wicked Miss Trunchbull. Reclusive, but with an ever-growing imagination and with a caring protector in her teacher Miss Honey, Matilda dreams of a better life, daring to take a stand against unjust forces and to grasp her destiny in her own, tiny hands.
With a high stakes battle between good and evil along with high energy music and dancing, Matilda the Musical will rock the Mishler Theatre.
Auditions are June 24 and 25 at ACT Rehearsal Hall, 1213 12th St., Downtown Altoona.
Show dates are Sept. 21-24. Matilda the Musical performs in the Historic Mishler Theatre
Audition times are split between children and adults. Please note the days and times for each group.
Saturday, June 24
- Auditionees 14 and under will audition from 12-1:30 p.m.
- Auditionees 15 and over will audition from 2-3:30 p.m.
Sunday June 25
- Auditionees 14 and under will audition from 5-6:30 p.m.
- Auditionees 15 and over will audition from 7-8:30 p.m.
Read more about the auditions at altoonacommunitytheatre.com/auditions
Arrive 10 minutes early to your audition slot, if possible. The audition holding room will be in the ACT Rehearsal Hall with vocal auditions taking place in the ACT Office (closed auditions). Please enter the ACT building through the back door off the 13th Ave Parking Lot (Behind Tom & Joes).
All auditionees should prepare a 24-32 bar cut of a song in the style of the Matilda the Musical. Please do not prepare a song directly from Matilda the Musical. The song should reflect your vocal abilities and, preferably, the character(s) you are most interested in. Auditionees should provide printed sheet music in the correct key for the piano accompanist. If you do not have a song prepared, you will be taught a short song to audition with.
Auditions will consist of a short movement combination. No specialty dance clothing or preparation is required. After all vocal auditions in your audition slot have concluded, all auditionees will be taught the movement combination in the ACT Rehearsal Hall.
Callbacks will be held as needed (date and location TBD). Callbacks may consist of a combination of vocal selections, cold readings, and dance combinations. You will be notified if you are needed at callbacks. Not receiving a callback does not mean you have not been cast.
If you are unable to attend general auditions, please contact the ACT office at least one week prior to auditions to discuss scheduling an alternative time with the director.