ALTOONA — The Penguin Project at Altoona Community Theatre will present ‘Annie Jr.’ on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Altoona Area High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at altoonaasd.booktix.net. There is no dress code, but the cast will remind you that you are “never fully dressed without a smile.”
Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning best musical by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie JR. tells the story of a spunky Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents.
“Annie is a heartwarming show with an important message about the true nature of family. In the show, we see how a plucky little girl transforms her entire life by making the most out of every moment,” says Cohen. “MTI would like to applaud the students from Altoona Community Theatre for all their hard work on their production.”
Annie JR. follows the story of an orphan named Annie living a “hard-knock life” at The New York City Municipal Orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie dreams of being reunited with her parents and takes action to find them. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt and finds a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
This production is made possible by a partnership with the Altoona Area School District; grants from The T.Dean Lower and Jane Young Lower Trust and the Zack Hinish Foundation; and a donation from UPMC Altoona.