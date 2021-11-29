An adults-only version of Clearfield Arts Studio Theater’s Friday Night Live will be held Friday, Dec. 3. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday Night Live is an open mic comedy night. If you are participating in downtown Clearfield’s “Taste of The Town” wine walk, stop over for some free entertainment!
As usual, no one under 18 will be allowed at this show since it will be R-rated and not for the easily-offended.
Admission is always free, although CAST greatly appreciates donations. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield.