STATE COLLEGE — The 2022 Centre Film Festival will feature some of the most important and most talked about films of the year. This year’s selection of feature films, documentaries, fictional shorts, experimental narratives and more, will screen at the State Theatre in State College and in Phillipsburg’s historical Rowland Theatre from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
The lineup includes, among others, Denmark-based Iranian director Ali Abassi’s crime thriller Holy Spider, a contender for Best International Feature Film at the 2023 Oscars, the Ukrainian drama Klondike, Ukraine’s submission for the Academy Awards and winner of the Cinema Dramatic Competition for directing at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and many more excellent films from around the world, the country, and the state of Pennsylvania.
The festival will also offer a broad selection of films that can be watched online and a Q&A/panel discussion with filmmakers and experts will follow each in-person viewing.
“The Centre Film Festival keeps growing every year! The Rowland Theatre is excited to be the initial spark of this festival, which is putting Philipsburg on the map for filmmakers and their films,” says Rebecca Inlow of the Rowland Theatre.
“We hope our local community takes advantage of this chance to see potential Oscar nominees, meet the filmmakers, and watch films, some of which featuring local stories.” Films such as Art and Pep (Art, who founded the first gay bar in Chicago is originally from
DuBois) and Of Medicine and Miracles (the Emily Whitehead story) feature native central Pensylvanians. “It’s so exciting to have a festival of this caliber in our own backyard, telling our own stories!”
The Centre Film Festival is supported by local partners and sponsors who are committed to showcasing Centre County’s growing appeal as a hub for the arts and to building the local economy through the arts, including the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.
During the festival, local and visiting artists will offer master classes to high school students in the area.
There will be attractive prizes and giveaways at every screening, and at its grand finaleon Nov. 6, the Festival will honor director/producer Stan Lathan, a Penn State graduate, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
A full breakdown of the Festival’s in-person lineup follows and members of the press are invited to collect their Festival passes on Oct. 12, 4:30 p.m. at Titan Hollow at a special press conference where one of our Made in PA selections (about Titan Energy Park) will be screening.
A day by day lineup of in-person screenings with filmmakers and talent attending:
- Oct. 31 6 p.m. Opening Night/Halloween –Holy Spider preceded by short film Nalajuk Nights
- Nov. 1 6 p.m. Hazing preceded by Nuisance Bear
- Nov. 2 6 p.m. Outta the Muck preceded by The Trails before Us and Swerve
- Nov. 3 6 p.m. Art and Pep preceded by No Siren Left Behind [Pride on Screen]
- Nov. 4 6 p.m. Klondike preceded by Holy Holocaust
- Nov. 4 8 p.m. Dead Sea Guardians preceded by Mom’s Eggplant Sauce
- Nov. 5 1:30 p.m. Refuge preceded by Dear Ani
- Nov. 5 3:30 p.m. A Women On The Outside preceded by Blue Room
- Nov. 5 6 p.m. Of Medicine And Miracles preceded by Dear Mama…
- Nov. 5 8 p.m. The Inspection preceded by Soldier
- Nov. 6 11:30 a.m. Experimental Film Block
- Nov. 6 1:30 p.m. Chop And Steele preceded by The Molok and The Errand
- Nov. 6 3:30 p.m. We Are Still Here preceded by Watching The Wilds
- Nov. 6 6 p.m. –Award Ceremony for films and Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Stan Lathan