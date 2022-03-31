Steelers president Art Rooney II said he didn’t talk to other owners or NFL officials when he decided to add Brian Flores to the coaching staff shortly after the fired Miami Dolphins coach filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.
While admitting Flores’ lawsuit can create an “awkward” situation with the league, Rooney said the bottom line is the Steelers hired Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach because they think he is a good coach and he didn’t need to seek anyone’s approval to do so.
“We hired Brian because we think he is a qualified coach and will be an asset to us,” Rooney said at the conclusion of the owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “You know, the lawsuit can create an awkward situation at times. But look, we are in respect of the lawsuit, we remain committed — I remain committed — to improving the situation in every way we can. And we’ve been working hard to do that.”
Rooney said the decision to hire Flores had nothing to do with the Steelers thinking the franchise had to stand up and defend the Rooney Rule.
“No,” he said, emphatically. “Look, Mike (Tomlin) came to me and said he thought that Brian was available and was interested in coming and that he was interested in hiring him. That’s when we started the discussion. We didn’t get into any discussions about the Rooney Rule or anything else.”
For a brief time after the season, when Flores and Houston Texans coach David Culley were fired, Tomlin was the only Black coach remaining in the league. But each of those teams hired Black head coaches as replacements — Mike McDaniel ( Dolphins) and Lovie Smith (Texans).
When Bruce Arians suddenly decided to retire as head coach in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, the Buccaneers promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to replace him, bringing the number of Black head coaches to four.
Despite that, Tomlin said he doesn’t think the cycle of hiring Black or minority coaches is going to change anytime soon.
“I don’t have a level of confidence that would lead me to believe that things are going to be better,” Tomlin said. “You know, I’m more of a show-me guy as opposed to a guy that sits around and talks about things.”