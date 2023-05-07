ALTOONA — The Clearfield, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch track and field teams competed in Friday’s Mountain Lion Classic at Mansion Park.
P-O’s Chad Muckey was the lone Progressland athlete to nab a first-place finish as he won the 3200 run in the small school division in a time of 9:40.17, which was 26 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Muckey was P-O’s only placewinner.
West Branch had several Top 8 finishes, including a pair of relays that took third.
The boys 4x400 had a time of 3:36.82 and the 4x800 finished in 8:28.44. Both times set new school records. Sage Carr, John Stavola and Noah Ryder teamed with Joel Evans in the 4x400 and with Jacob Alexander in the 4x800.
Carr also came in 5th in the 400 run, while Stavola took 8th in the 800 run.
Lady Warrior Marley Croyle was sixth in the javelin.
In the big school division, Clearfield’s Alayna Winters was the highest-placing Lady Bison as she was the runner-up in the long jump.
Danna Bender had two Top 8 finishes, taking seventh in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Haley Custaney was eighth in the 300 hurdles.
Dehlia Elbe added a fifth in the pole vault.
For the boys, Kai Lynch was third in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump. Braedon Firanski took third in the discus and Brady Collins was fourth in the 300 hurdles. Isaac Samsel added a seventh in the javelin.
The boys 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams were fifth and eighth, respectively.
Collins, Evan Davis and Jacob Samsel were on both relays. Carter Freeland joined them in the 4x100, while Lynch was on the 4x400.