Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Dec. 5. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, French fries.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
FRIDAY –School-made pizza, steamed corn.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –Deluxe chicken sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
WEDNESDAY –Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –Chicken cheesesteak, tater tots.
FRIDAY –Italian wedgie, steamed corn.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu received.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –4x6 pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken smackers, green beans, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese sandwich, peas, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Walking taco, corn, peach cup.
THURSDAY –Fish, carrots, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, cauliflower, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese, smoothie or parfait are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Chicken smackers or hot dog on bun, side salad or baked beans, pears.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza or peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, side salad or corn, strawberry cup.
WEDNESDAY – Fish or Italian chicken wrap, side salad or carrots, peach cup.
THURSDAY –Scrambled eggs with sausage or breakfast variety, side salad or potato rounds, mixed fruits.
FRIDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or 4X6 pizza, side salad or broccoli, pineapple.
Glendale School District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Salad, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk.
MONDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, corn.
TUESDAY –Hamburger on roll, oven fries, baked beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Plain, barbecued or Buffalo chicken hoagie, onion rings or French fries, fruit salad.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, corn, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Chicken or cheese quesadilla, carrots and celery with dip, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
MONDAY –Pancakes and sausage patties or ham and cheese wrap, tater tots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or ham and cheese wrap, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on bun or chicken and cheese wrap, steamed peas, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with bread or cheeseburger on bun, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers or chicken and cheese wrap, vegetarian beans, tropical fruit salad.
Junior-Senior High school:
Assorted fresh vegetable, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available each day.
MONDAY –Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato fries, tropical fruit salad.
WEDNESDAY –Lasagna rollups with bread, garlic knots, oven-roasted carrots, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Breaded chicken Parmesan sandwich, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apple slices.
FRIDAY –Buffalo chicken dipper with bread, vegetarian beans, diced pears.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
Alternate meal choice available each day.
MONDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, potato wedges, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken Alfredo, dinner roll, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, strawberry cup.
THURSDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, cinnamon apple slices.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken quesadilla, corn, cinnamon applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, mixed vegetables, strawberry cup.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken dipper, dinner roll, barbecued baked beans, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Turkey, bacon, ranch panini, seasoned potato wedges, pineapple tidbits.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
Alternate is chicken nuggets with bread.
MONDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, tropical fruit salad.
TUESDAY –Meatball hoagie, tater tots, vegetarian beans, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Macaroni and cheese, bread, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, baked French fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY -Italian dunkers, steamed carrots, applesauce.
High school:
MONDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, oven-roasted carrots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Hot ham and cheese panini, tater tots, baked beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, bread, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, applesauce.
THURSDAY -Walking taco with beef, cheese and nacho Doritos, bread, corn, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, green beans, applesauce.