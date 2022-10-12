Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Oct. 17. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY – Chicken tenders, dinner roll, French fries.
TUESDAY – Beef macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, sweet peas.
WEDNESDAY – Soft or walking taco with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY – Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Individual round pizza, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY – Chicken tenders, dinner roll, French fries.
TUESDAY – Beef macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, sweet peas.
WEDNESDAY – Soft or walking taco with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY – General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn, tangerine.
TUESDAY –Cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, peaches, jello.
WEDNESDAY –Poppyseed chicken, breadstick, broccoli, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, cheese stick, baked beans, sweet potato fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, side salad, baby carrots, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY – Hot dog on bun or pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY – Mozzarella cheese-filled sticks with sauce or pulled pork sandwich, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Pizzaburger on bun or pulled pork sandwich, corn, apple slices or pears.
THURSDAY – Spaghetti with meatballs or pulled pork sandwich, side salad or green beans, applesauce cup.
FRIDAY – Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or pulled pork sandwich, California blend vegetables, strawberry cup.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese, smoothie or parfait are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY – Hamburger on bun or chicken patty sandwich, side salad or scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY – Mozzarella cheese-filled sticks with sauce or pizzaburger on bun, side salad or carrots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken Alfredo or calzone, side salad or broccoli, strawberry cup.
THURSDAY – Sloppy Joe sandwich or baked potato bar, side salad or mixed vegetables, peaches.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich or chicken nuggets, side salad or tomato soup, pineapple.
Glendale School District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Salad, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entrée. All meals include milk.
MONDAY – Chicken Parmesan patty with spaghetti, cheese, roll, carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Hot turkey sandwich, French fries, corn, pears.
WEDNESDAY – French toast sticks, sausage, hash brown patty, fruit juice.
THURSDAY – Chicken Alfredo, bread stick, tossed salad, orange quarters.
FRIDAY – Homemade pizza, vegetables with dip, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, diced peaches.
TUESDAY – Penne pasta with meat sauce, green beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Corn dog nuggets, broccoli, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY – Hot ham and cheese sandwich, cooked carrots, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, barbecued baked beans, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY – Popcorn chicken bowl, bread, corn, assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit.
TUESDAY – Baked penne, bread, steamed broccoli, assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Cheesesteak stromboli, barbecued bacon baked beans, assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit.
THURSDAY –Barbecued pork flatbread, tater tots, assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit, apple crisp.
FRIDAY – Walking taco, corn, assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
MONDAY – Barbecued pork sandwich or chicken patty on a bun, corn, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Fish sticks with dinner roll or salad with ham and bread, seasoned potato wedges, cinnamon applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken nuggets with dinner roll or nacho lunchable, mashed potatoes with gravy, diced peaches.
THURSDAY – Meatball hoagie or hotdog on bun, steamed broccoli, fresh apple slices.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, green beans, diced pears.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY – French toast sticks, sausage, tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, side salad, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Cheesesteak hoagie, barbecued baked beans, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Italian panini, green beans, diced peaches.
FRIDAY – Chicken and waffles, mashed potatoes, cinnamon apple slices.
West Branch Area School District
No menus received.