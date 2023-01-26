Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 30. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, potato smiles.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed corn.
Menus were not received for Wednesday-Friday.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl, whole-grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Sloppy Joe on a bun, steamed corn.
Menus were not received for Wednesday-Friday.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, peppers and onions, broccoli, oranges.
TUESDAY –Chili cheese dog, crinkle fries, carrots, peaches.
Menus were not received for Wednesday-Friday.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –chicken nuggets.
MONDAY –Pizzaburger on bun, broccoli, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, green beans, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY – Walking taco, mixed vegetables, applesauce cup.
THURSDAY –Teriyaki dippers with rice, peas, peach cup.
FRIDAY –Meatball sandwich, corn, pears
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie or a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or stuffed shells, side salad or corn, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Teriyaki dippers with rice or pulled pork and pepper jack wrap, side salad or broccoli, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Baked ziti with meatballs or 4-by-6-inch cheese pizza, side salad or cauliflower, pineapple.
THURSDAY –Breakfast pizza or breakfast variety, side salad or potato rounds, peaches.
FRIDAY –Chicken smackers or beef and macaroni, side salad or carrots, applesauce.
Glendale School District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of salad, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick are available each day. All meals served with milk
MONDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, oven fries, corn, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Chicken fingers with roll, carrots, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Hard or soft shell taco with lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa and sour cream, black beans, corn, pears.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, vegetable, fruit.
FRIDAY –Stromboli with sauce, assorted vegetables with dip.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on bun or hot dog, steamed carrots, cinnamon applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheese and beef nachos with bread or chicken patty sandwich, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken, bread, seasoned potato wedges, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Macaroni and cheese, bread, stewed tomatoes, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni and cheese calzone stuffer, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
High school:
MONDAY –Breaded chicken patty on bun, steamed green beans, pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –Meatball hoagie, tater tots, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Buffalo chicken or pepperoni pinwheel, oven-roasted carrots, fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY –Roast turkey with gravy, bread, corn, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, steamed mixed vegetables, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –French toast bites, scrambled eggs, tater tots, cinnamon applesauce.
TUESDAY –Philly cheesesteak sub, barbecued baked beans, baked apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken and broccoli Alfredo, bread, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken quesadilla wrap, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni pinwheels, steamed carrots, diced carrots.
High school:
MONDAY –Cheese lasagna rollup, wholegrain breadstick, green beans, cinnamon apple slices.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheddar cheese nachos, bread, steamed corn, peach cups.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Boneless wings, bread, seasoned potato wedges, diced peaches or fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY –Cheese and pepperoni panini, mixed vegetables, assorted juice.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, bread, tater tots, diced peached.
TUESDAY –Baked penne, steamed green beans, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, oven-roasted carrots, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Walking taco, bread, black beans, corn, applesauce
FRIDAY –No school.
High school:
MONDAY –Macaroni and cheese, steamed carrots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, steamed corn, fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY –Double hot dogs, tater tots, vegetarian beans, tropical fruit salad.
THURSDAY –Turkey and bacon ranch panini, tater tots, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, steamed green beans, tropical fruit salad.