Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Feb. 28.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato wedges.
WEDNESDAY –Macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, sweet peas.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
FRIDAY –Three cheese calzone with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Deluxe chicken sandwich (plain or spicy), potato wedges.
WEDNESDAY –Macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, sweet peas.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
FRIDAY –Three cheese calzone with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Uncrustable, broccoli, fruit.
No March menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Pulled pork sandwich.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, peas, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Pizzaburger on bun, carrots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken smackers, California blend vegetables, peaches or apple slices.
THURSDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich, broccoli, pears.
FRIDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, mixed veggies, pineapple.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Stuffed shells or chicken patty sandwich, California blend veggies, pears.
TUESDAY –Breakfast sandwich or mini pancakes, potato rounds, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Flaming hot chicken sub, carrots, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo or hamburger on bun, broccoli, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Lasagna rollup, quesadilla, mixed veggies, mixed fruit.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk and assorted canned fruit is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli with margarine.
TUESDAY –Ham, egg and cheese on an English muffin, crispy tater tots.
WEDNESDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, steamed peas with margarine.
THURSDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed carrots with margarine.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Pepperoni and cheese calzone, steamed broccoli with margarine.
TUESDAY – Chicken taco, steamed corn.
WEDNESDAY – Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, stewed tomatoes, steamed peas with margarine.
THURSDAY – Crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables with margarine.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, steamed carrots with margarine.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hot dog with roll, baked beans, smiley fries, applesauce.
No March menu submitted.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, crispy tater tots, diced pears.
TUESDAY -Beef cheese nachos, golden corn, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, green beans, sliced apples.
THURSDAY –Green eggs and ham, eggo waffle, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, assorted juice.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, broccoli, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl, golden corn, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, green beans, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, cinnamon apple slices.
FRIDAY –Nacho lil bites, diced carrots, assorted juice.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Breadstick craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, rice pilaf, green beans.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with churros, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Fish sandwich on a bun, french fries, celery with peanut butter dipper.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken with mashed potatoes, golden corn.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, soup of the day, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken and mashed potato bowl topped with cheese, steamed corn, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich with buffalo sauce, french fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Open-faced meatball sandwich, side salad, red pepper strips.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich on a bun, baked beans, celery sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese hoagie.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, crispy tater tots, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Crunchy fish sticks with fresh sliced bread, crispy crinkle cut fries, applesauce, assorted rainbow gelatin.
THURSDAY –Corn dog nuggets, seasoned green beans, baked beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, blended mixed veggies, mixed fruit.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl served with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, corn, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Double hot dog, crispy seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy lasagna roll ups, garlic breadstick, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, hash-brown patty, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, steamed carrots, apple delight.