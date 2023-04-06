Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of April 10. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu not available.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices, available most days, are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –No school, Easter break.
TUESDAY –No school, teacher inservice.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken tenders, dinner roll, French fries.
THURSDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
FRIDAY –Individual round pizza, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –No school, Easter break.
TUESDAY –No school, teacher inservice.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken tenders, dinner roll, French fries.
THURSDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
FRIDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –pizza burger on bun.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY – Corn dog nuggets, broccoli, pears.
THURSDAY –Roasted chicken or tenders, scalloped potatoes, peaches or apple slices.
FRIDAY –Nachos with taco meat and cheese, corn, applesauce cup.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie or a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY – Domino’s smart slice pizza or peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, side salad or California blend vegetables, peaches.
THURSDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce or hamburger on bun, side salad or green beans, mandarin orange.
FRIDAY –Fish or fajita chicken wrap, side salad or corn, mixed fruit.
Glendale School District
Menus not provided.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick are available each day. All meals served with milk
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Chicken tenders, roll, smiley fries, cucumber slices, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Burger gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, buttery carrots, peach cup.
THURSDAY –Chicken, bacon, ranch sandwich, California blend vegetables, banana.
FRIDAY –Stromboli with sauce, Caesar salad, orange quarters.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
Elementary:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, steamed green beans, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY –Macaroni with cheese, bread, stewed tomatoes, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni and cheese calzone stuffer, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
High school:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken, bread, steamed carrots, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork tots, bread, steamed mixed vegetables, tropical fruit salad.
FRIDAY –Walking taco with nacho chips, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Alternate meal choice and choice of fruit and milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, barbecued baked beans, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY –Macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, peach cups.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, green beans, fruit cocktail.
High school:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, baked French fries, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken Alfredo, bread, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, steamed green beans, diced peaches.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
MONDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
TUESDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on bun or corn dog nuggets, tater tots, vegetarian beans, fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY –Baked penne or corn dog nuggets, steamed green beans, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza or corn dog nuggets, steamed broccoli, tropical fruit salad.
High school:
MONDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
TUESDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
WEDNESDAY –Choice of grilled cheese sandwiches, steamed carrots, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, steamed corn, fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY –Sloppy Joe on bun, baked French fries, vegetarian beans, diced pears.