Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 10.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger, french fries or baked beans.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy joe, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Stampede burger, french fries or baked beans.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy joe, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu available.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Peanut butter and jelly Uncrustable.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, green beans, pears.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, corn, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY –Barbecue rib sandwich, peas, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Walking taco, California blend veggies, strawberry cup.
FRIDAY –Stuffed shells, fresh veggies with ranch, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Stuffed shells or chicken patty sandwich, mixed veggies, strawberry cup.
TUESDAY –Mashed potato bowl or 4x6 pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce or pizza burger on bun, carrots, pineapple.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork and pepper jack wrap or cook’s choice, peas, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –General Tso’s with rice or hot dog on bun, broccoli, applesauce.
Glendale School District
No menu available.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –BBQ or plain pulled pork on a pretzel or plain roll, sweet potato or smiley fries, cole slaw, pears.
TUESDAY –General Tso’s or sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Fish, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Stromboli with sauce, Caesar salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary school:
MONDAY: Meatball hoagie, green beans, diced pears
TUESDAY: French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, tater tots, applesauce
WEDNESDAY: Macaroni and cheese, steamed peas, diced peaches
THURSDAY: Grilled cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit
FRIDAY: Cheese calzone , mixed vegetables, assorted juice
High school:
MONDAY: Chicken Alfredo, steamed broccoli, applesauce
TUESDAY: Meatball hoagie, green beans, ciced pears
WEDNESDAY: Beef and cheese nachos, corn, diced peaches
THURSDAY: Macaroni and cheese, steamed peas, apple slices
FRIDAY: Cheese calzone, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Yogurt craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Cheese burger on a bun, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Beef soft tacos, baked beans, celery with peanut butter dipper.
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, mixed veggies, red pepper strips.
THURSDAY –Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, golden corn.
FRIDAY –Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Hot ham and cheese on Texas toast, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles and buffalo parm ranch or soup of the day, green beans, red pepper strips.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread, mixed veggies, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Hot dog on a roll, french fries, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a roll with creamy horseradish or soup of the day, french fries, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Hot dog on a bun.
MONDAY –Breaded chicken tenders with fresh sliced bread, crispy crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Cheesy lasagna roll ups, garlic breadstick, steamed peas, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Crispy chicken patty on a bun, crispy tater tots, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco, golden corn, black beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Pizza stick, marinara sauce, steamed carrots, applesauce.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken with rice, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with nacho Doritos and fresh sliced bread, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Crispy chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, crispy seasoned potato wedges, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Baked rigatoni with breadstick, romaine side salad, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans, applesauce.