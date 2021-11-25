Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Nov. 29.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –No school, Thanksgiving vacation.
TUESDAY –No school, Thanksgiving vacation.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger, french fries or baked beans.
THURSDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –No school, Thanksgiving vacation.
TUESDAY –No school, Thanksgiving vacation.
WEDNESDAY –Stampede burger, french fries or baked beans.
THURSDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes.
One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – No school.
December menu not available.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, carrots, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Nachos with cheese and taco meat, corn, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Mini pancakes, potato rounds, peaches.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Honey BBQ chicken wrap or meatball sandwich, green beans, pears.
THURSDAY –Breakfast sandwich or pancake/sausage stick, potato rounds, strawberry cup.
FRIDAY –Chicken alfredo or meat sauce, seasoned noodles, mixed fruit.
Glendale School
District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
December menu not available.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – No school.
TUESDAY – No school.
December menu not available.
Harmony Area School
District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Chicken tenders, roll, oven fries, corn, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Build-a-burger –hamburger, roll, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, onion, banana peppers, BBQ baked beans, peaches.
THURSDAY –Chicken and gravy on warm biscuit, carrots, banana.
FRIDAY –Dippy pizza, tossed salad, apple, milk.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate -
Elementary:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Beef cheese nachos, golden corn, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese, diced carrots, diced peaches.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crispy tater tots, sliced apples.
THURSDAY –Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken nuggets, steamed golden corn with margarine, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, green beans, diced pears.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –M.Y.O. Pizza craveable or Turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, celery with peanut butter dipper.
THURSDAY –Potato and cheddar pierogis, baked beans, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –No school.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ chicken wrap with cheese, french fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Hot open faced turkey sandwich, soup of the day, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies.
FRIDAY –Cheese or pepperoni pizza, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option -
MONDAY –NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY –NO SCHOOL
December menu not avaiable.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY –NO SCHOOL
December menu not available.