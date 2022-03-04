Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 7.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dipping sauce, steamed carrots.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken and pasta Alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Cheesesteak sandwich, curly fries.
TUESDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dipping sauce, steamed carrots.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken and pasta Alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –Turkey and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, baked beans, fries, fruit
TUESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner roll, carrots, fruit
WEDNESDAY – Sloppy Joe, cheese stick, tater tots, fruit, jello
THURSDAY – Meatball sub, baked beans, carrots, fruit
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby carrots, green beans, fruit
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –4x6 pizza.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl with chicken, corn, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Breakfast variety, potato rounds, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Barbecued rib sandwich, peas, apple slices.
THURSDAY –Walking taco, carrots, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich or honey BBQ chicken wrap, peas, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza or chicken nuggets, cheesy broccoli, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball sandwich or pierogis, carrots, pears.
THURSDAY –Loaded french fries or cook’s choice, corn, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –No school.
Glendale School District
Menu not available.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken patty with roll, smiley fries, carrots and celery with dip, pears.
TUESDAY –Pork riblet sandwich, buttered noodles, corn, orange.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball hoagie, tossed salad, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken and gravy over biscuit, peas and carrots, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Tuna noodle casserole, dinner roll, peas, fruit salad.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Pierogis with fresh sliced bread, blended mixed veggies, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with homemade meat sauce, green peas, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, crispy tater tots, assorted juice.
FRIDAY –Pizza sticks with marinara sauce, green beans, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, blended mixed vegetables, applesauce.
TUESDAY –General Tso chicken bowl, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Double dogs on buns, crispy seasoned potato wedges, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Ham cheese stromboli, diced carrots, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheesy lasagna roll ups, fresh sliced bread, green beans, cinnamon apple slices.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Nacho craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Pierogis with hot dog, golden corn, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken tender with rice pilaf, mixed veggies, celery with peanut butter dipper.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheese or pepperoni pizza, cherry tomatoes, celery with peanut butter dipper.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken with mashed potato bowl topped with cheese, steamed corn, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, french fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Open-faced meatball sub, soup of the day, side salad, red pepper strips.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich on a bun, baked beans, celery sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Hot dog on a bun.
MONDAY –Crispy chicken nuggets, buttered noodles, crispy crinkle cut fries, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco, golden corn, black beans, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Crispy chicken patty on a bun, crispy tater tots, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Baked rigatoni with bread, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Winter break, no school.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Turkey bacon ranch wrap, crispy seasoned potato wedges, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco, golden corn, black beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded chicken parm sandwich, honey glazed carrots, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Baked rigatoni with breadstick, romaine side salad, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Winter break, no school.