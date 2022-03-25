Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 28.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, dinner roll, french fries.
TUESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant curly fries.
THURSDAY –Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY -
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, dinner roll, french fries.
TUESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant curly fries.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY -
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Taco salad, corn, refried beans, fruit.
TUESDAY – Hamburger, baked beans, tater tots, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic breadstick, green beans, garden salad.
THURSDAY – Fish nuggets, dinner roll, broccoli, corn, fruit.
FRIDAY –
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Yogurt, string cheese, cracker.
MONDAY –4x6 pizza, cheesy broccoli, peaches.
TUESDAY –Meatball sandwich, salad or fresh carrots with ranch, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog on bun, baked beans, pears.
THURSDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich, peas, mixed fruit or banana.
FRIDAY –Honey BBQ chicken wrap, mixed veggies, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Pulled pork sandwich or ham and cheese sandwich, peas, pears.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger pizza or chicken smackers, baked beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Mashed potato bowl or 4x6 pizza, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY –Bacon and cheese pierogis or walking taco, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Turkey bacon cheese sub or stuffed shells, mixed veggies, pineapple.
Glendale School District
Menu not available.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hot dog with roll, baked beans, smiley fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY –BBQ or plain pulled pork on plain or pretzel roll, cole slaw, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken Alfredo, bread stick, broccoli, fruit salad.
THURSDAY –Bacon cheese burger, roll, tater tots, buttered carrots, pears.
FRIDAY –Round pizza.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate -
Elementary:
MONDAY –Hot dog, baked beans, diced pears
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken smackers w/fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, diced peaches
WEDNESDAY –Chicken alfredo over pasta, garlic breadstick, green peas, applesauce
THURSDAY –Beef walking taco, corn, assorted juice
FRIDAY –Not available.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, blended mixed veggies, applesauce
TUESDAY –Pasta w/meat sauce, garlic breadstick, green beans, diced pears
WEDNESDAY –Sweet and spicy crunch bowl, golden corn, diced peaches
THURSDAY –Turkey bacon ranch wrap, diced carrots, assorted juice
FRIDAY –Not availble.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Breadstick craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, green beans, celery with PB dipper.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with churros, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –French toast sticks, hash brown potato, celery with peanut butter dipper.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken with mashed potatoes, golden corn.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Toasted cheese (two each), tomato soup, broccoli salad.
WEDNESDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, steamed corn, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajitas in soft tortillas with sauteed peppers and onions, baked beans, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –French bread pizza, green beans, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly Option –Italian wrap
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken w/fresh sliced bread, blended mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges
TUESDAY –Corn dog, tater tots, baked beans, pineapple tidbits
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, diced peaches
THURSDAY –Cheesy lasagna rollups, garlic breadstick, romaine side salad, diced pears
FRIDAY –Not available
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Double hot dog, seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl served with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick, romaine side salad, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –No menu available.