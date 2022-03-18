Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 21.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger, french fires or baked beans.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, potato smiles
FRIDAY –Stuffed shells, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Stampede burger, french fires or baked beans.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, potato smiles
FRIDAY –Stuffed shells, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Chili cheese dog, broccoli, carrots, fruit, jello.
TUESDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, broccoli, pepper and onions, fruit.
THURSDAY – Nachos with beef and cheese, garden salad, corn, fruit.
FRIDAY – Corn dog, chips, baby carrots, apple slices.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –French toast sticks, potato rounds, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, fresh veggies with ranch, bananas or peaches.
THURSDAY –Quesadilla, corn, pears or apple slices.
FRIDAY –Fish sticks, peas or coleslaw, applesauce.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –BBQ rib sandwich or popcorn chicken, steamed cauliflower, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza or ravioli with sauce, green beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich or chicken nuggets, tomato soup, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Chicken club sandwich or beef and mac, carrots, pineapple.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza or fish, coleslaw, pineapple.
Glendale School District
Menu not available.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hard or soft taco with meat, cheese, salsa, sour cream, corn, peaches.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese sandwich, onion rings or oven fries, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Vegetable beef soup, deli sandwich, lettuce, cheese, tomato, strawberry cup.
THURSDAY –Tortilla chips, meat sauce, cheese sauce, refried beans, tossed salad, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza or fish nuggets with roll, assorted veggies with dip, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate -
Elementary:
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, broccoli, mixed fruit
TUESDAY –Meatball hoagie, green beans, cinnamon applesauce
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, diced carrots, diced pears
THURSDAY –Breakfast for lunch –french toast stick with two sausage patties, crispy tator tots, assorted juice
FRIDAY –Cheesy pull-apart, steamed broccoli, diced peaches
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, steamed broccoli, cinnamon applesauce
TUESDAY –Pulled pork loaded fries with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY –Meatloaf, buttered noodles, scalloped potatoes, applesauce
THURSDAY –Corn dog nuggets, diced carrots, diced pears
FRIDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, green beans, assorted juice
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Super fruit craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Hot dog on a bun, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Homemade mac ‘n cheese, stewed tomatoes, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, french fries, baked beans.
THURSDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, celery with peanut butter dipper.
FRIDAY –Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –BBQ chicken wrap, steamed broccoli carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Beef soft tacos (two each) with lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream, baked beans, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Homemade mac ‘n cheese, stewed tomatoes, celery sticks.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich on a bun, side salad, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school: Menu not available.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken with rice, steamed broccoli, diced pears
TUESDAY –Cheesy chicken nachos with rice, golden corn, mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, baked beans, tator tots, banana
THURSDAY –Pepperoni calzone, steamed mixed vegetables, sliced pears
FRIDAY –Cheesy lasagne rollups, garlic breadstick, green beans, applesauce