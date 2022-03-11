Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of March 14.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Meatball and cheese hoagie, tater tots or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic bread stick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –No school, teacher in-service day.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Meatball and cheese hoagie, tater tots or baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic bread stick.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
FRIDAY –No school, teacher in-service day.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Hamburger, baked beans, tater tots, fruit.
TUESDAY – Poppyseed chicken, dinner roll, corn, carrots, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Pulled pork sandwich, string cheese, sweet potato fries, broccoli, fruit.
THURSDAY – Corn dog, baked beans, green beans, fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, garden salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –Spaghetti with meatballs, salad or mixed veggies, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, carrots, fresh fruit or applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Nachos with cheese and taco meat, California blend veggies, peach cups.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, fresh veggies with ranch, baked pears or apple slices.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, cheesy broccoli, pineapple.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets or chicken cheesesteak salad, mixed veggies, peaches.
TUESDAY –Breakfast pizza or breakfast variety, potato rounds, blueberry crumble.
WEDNESDAY –Oriental chicken with rice or hot dog on bun, side salad or broccoli, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Hamburger on bun or Italian chicken wrap, California blend vegetables, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks with sauce or pizzaburger, carrots, pineapple.
Glendale School District
Menu not available.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Hamburger with roll, BBQ baked beans, potato chips, tossed salad, peaches.
TUESDAY –Grilled chicken on lettuce, dressing, dinner roll, oven fries, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Hoagie with lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato chips, chocolate or vanilla pudding, apple.
THURSDAY –Roast pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –No school.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –Crispy chicken snackers with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, cinnamon applesauce
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese, diced carrots, mixed fruit
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger macaroni, corn, assorted juice
FRIDAY –French bread pizza, smile potatoes, diced pears
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, steamed broccoli, cinnamon applesauce
TUESDAY –French toast sticks and sausage, baked tater tots, assorted juice
WEDNESDAY –Chicken and Belgian waffle with syrup, creamy mashed potatoes, cinnamon apple slices
THURSDAY –Beef walking taco, golden corn, diced peaches
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, diced carrots, diced pears
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Yogurt craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Beef soft taco, baked beans, celery with peanut butter dipper.
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, red pepper strips.
THURSDAY –Bacon and cheddar loaded pierogis, green Jell-O Day, mixed veggies, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, smiley fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Hot dog (two each) on a roll, green beans, red pepper strips.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, side salad, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles and buffalo parmesan ranch, baked beans, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Philly cheesesteak on a roll with creamy horseradish, french fries, cherry tomatoes.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Turkey and cheese wrap.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, Caesar side salad, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese with tomato soup, steamed carrots, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, succulent sweet potato fries, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Pizza sticks with marinara sauce, steamed green beans, applesauce.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn with fresh sliced bread, crispy seasoned potato wedges, diced pears.
TUESDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich, broccoli salad, vegetarian baked beans, banana.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese with tomato soup, steamed carrots, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Pizza sticks with marinara sauce, fresh broccoli florets, applesauce.