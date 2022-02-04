Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 31.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy,.
TUESDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, sweet peas.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken and pasta Alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –American hoagie with “red” sauce, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Cheesesteak sandwich, curly fries or baked beans.
TUESDAY –Cheesy bread sticks with dippin’ sauce, sweet peas.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken and pasta Alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –Turkey and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, steamed corn.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu not available.
Curwensville Area School District
Menu not available.
Glendale School District
Menu not available.
Harmony Area School District
Menu not available.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Pierogis with fresh sliced bread, diced carrots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, corn, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza pasta bake with fresh sliced bread, green beans, assorted juice.
THURSDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cinnamon apple slices.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza square, broccoli, peaches.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –General Tso chicken bowl, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza stick, green beans, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl served with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, and corn.
FRIDAY –Corn dog nuggets, golden corn, assorted juice.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –M.Y.O. Pizza Craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Pizza burger, golden corn, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken tender with dinner roll, rice pilaf, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Cheese or pepperoni pizza, cherry tomatoes, celery with peanut butter dipper.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken, rice pilaf, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis, mixed veggies, side salad.
WEDNESDAY –Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajitas in soft tortilla with sauteed peppers and onions, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
FRIDAY –Texas toasted cheese, soup of the day, tomato soup, carrot sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Turkey sub.
MONDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, blended mixed vegetables, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Corn dog, crispy tater tots, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbit.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, steamed carrots, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Beef walking taco, steamed corn, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Pizza sticks with marinara sauce, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Double hot dog, crispy seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl served with fresh sliced bread, mashed potatoes, corn.
WEDNESDAY –Open face pizza burger, steamed carrots, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans, applesauce.