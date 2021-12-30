Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 3.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic bread stick.
THURSDAY –Meatball and cheese hoagie, tater tots or baked beans.
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
No menu submitted.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Yogurt meal.
MONDAY –BBQ pulled pork sandwich, green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, corn, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY –Cold turkey and cheese rollup, peas, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Assorted breakfast items, potato rounds, peaches.
FRIDAY –Chicken nuggets, mixed veggies, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or hamburger on bun, corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Pulled pork sandwich or chicken smackers, peas, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Cook’s choice or chicken cheesesteak sandwich, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Bacon and cheese pierogis or walking taco, carrots, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Chicken Alfredo or corn dog nuggets, broccoli, peaches.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Act 80 day, no school.
TUESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, assorted canned fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Breaded chicken tenders with fresh sliced bread, pork n beans, assorted canned fruit.
THURSDAY – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, assorted canned fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, steamed golden corn with margarine, assorted canned fruit.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Act 80 day, no school.
TUESDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy tater tots, assorted canned fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Breaded chicken tenders with fresh sliced bread, pork n beans, assorted canned fruit.
THURSDAY – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, assorted canned fruit.
FRIDAY – Pepperoni and cheese calzone, steamed golden corn with margarine, assorted canned fruit.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken fingers with roll, carrots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Nachos and cheese sauce, meat sauce, tater tots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –“KFC” bowl, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, dinner roll, orange quarters.
THURSDAY –Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, green beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Homemade pizza, tossed salad, banana.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, tater tots, sliced apples.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, corn, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, bread stick, green beans, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets, biscuit, mashed potatoes, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Cheese sticks, peas, diced pears.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, tater tots, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken barbecue crunch bowl, corn, diced pears.WEDNESDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, sliced apples.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, breadstick, green beans, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Breaded pork patty, noodles, mashed potatoes, diced peaches.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Nacho craveable or turkey and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Hot dog on a bun, french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza casserole and garlic bread, mixed veggies, celery with peanut butter dipper.
THURSDAY –Chicken penne Alfredo and garlic bread, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, cherry tomatoes, celery with peanut butter dipper.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –BBQ chicken wrap with cheese, french fries, celery sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Walking taco with lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream, baked beans, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich with buffalo sauce, stewed tomatoes, red pepper strips.
FRIDAY –Pork, kraut and hot dog, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
West Branch Area School District
No menu submitted.