Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 24.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, potato wedges.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
FRIDAY –Three cheese calzone with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Hot dog or chili dog or BBQ rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Deluxe chicken patty sandwich (plain or spicy), potato wedges.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy.
FRIDAY –Three cheese calzone with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu not available.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate –Pulled pork sandwich.
MONDAY –Pizzaburger on bun, peas, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich, carrots, mixed fruit or apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, cheese broccoli, pineapple or banana.
THURSDAY –Chicken smackers, fresh veggies with ranch, peaches.
FRIDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, green beans, baked pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken or BBQ rib sandwich, steamed cauliflower, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza or cheeseburger on a bun, cheesy broccoli, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball sandwich or Honey BBQ chicken wrap, mixed veggies, pears.
THURSDAY –Loaded french fires or cook’s choice, green beans, strawberry cup.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich or chicken nuggets, tomato soup, peaches.
Glendale School District
Menu not available.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on pretzel or plain roll, tater tots, pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Hoagie, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato chips, chocolate or vanilla pudding, apple.
THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, broccoli, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Round pizza, tossed salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with mashed potatoes, cinnamon applesauce
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, corn, diced pears
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, peas, mixed fruit
THURSDAY –Orange chicken with rice, broccoli, applesauce
FRIDAY -Cheese pizza, green beans, assorted juice
High school
MONDAY –Mini taco bites, corn, diced pears
TUESDAY –Open face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, cinnamon apple slices
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe on bun, mixed vegetables, assorted juice
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage, tater tots, applesauce
FRIDAY –Cheesy lasagna roll ups, green beans, mixed fruit
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Breadstick craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles, rice pilaf, green beans.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with churros, baked beans, carrot sticks.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, mashed potatoes, golden corn.
THURSDAY –Fish sandwich on a bun, french fries, red pepper strips.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken, rice pilaf, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Loaded bacon and cheddar pierogis or soup of the day, mixed veggies, side salad.
WEDNESDAY –Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajitas in soft tortilla with sauteed peppers and onions, baked beans, cherry tomatoes.
FRIDAY –Texas toasted cheese or soup of the day, tomato soup, carrot sticks.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Ham and cheese hoagie.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, crispy tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Cheesy chicken nachos with rice, golden corn, black beans, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy meatball hoagie, crispy seasoned potato wedges, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day, no school.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Turkey bacon ranch wrap, crispy seasoned potato wedges, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Cheesy chicken nachos with rice, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick, banana, steamed mixed vegetables.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese panini, crispy tater tots, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day, no school.