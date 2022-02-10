Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Feb. 14.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger, french fries or baked beans.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Turkey and cheese wrap, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, french fries or baked beans.
TUESDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY –Sloppy Joe, steamed corn.
THURSDAY –Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, potato smiles.
FRIDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY –No school.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, corn.
WEDNESDAY –Chili cheese dog, tater tots, mixed vegetables.
THURSDAY –Chicken strip salad, dinner roll, broccoli.
FRIDAY –Cheese pizza, baby carrots, corn.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate -
MONDAY – Pulled pork sandwich, carrots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY – Domino’s smart slice pizza, fresh veggies with ranch, pineapple.
WEDNESDAY – Nachos with cheese and taco meat, steamed cauliflower, applesauce.
THURSDAY – Yogurt, string cheese, cracker, broccoli, peaches.
FRIDAY – No school.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Walking taco or calzone, carrots, pears.
TUESDAY –General Tso with rice or hot dog on bun, broccoli, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Italian chicken wrap or hamburger on bun, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on bun or pork and pepperjack wrap, steamed cauliflower, pineapple.
FRIDAY –No school.
Glendale
School District
Menu not available.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger, BBQ beans, apple.
TUESDAY –Plain, BBQ or buffalo chicken hoagie, oven fries, corn, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chili corn dog, tossed salad, strawberry cup.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, veggie, fruit.
FRIDAY –Stromboli with sauce, assorted veggies with dip, fruit salad.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, green beans, cinnamon applesauce, sugar cookie.
TUESDAY –Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, steamed peas, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken corn dog nuggets with whole grain bread slice, corn, assorted juice.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pull-apart, steamed carrots, mixed fruit.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, green beans, cinnamon applesauce, sugar cookie.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, crispy seasoned potato wedges, assorted juice.
WEDNESDAY –Chili cheese bowl with rice and fresh sliced bread, diced carrots, cinnamon applesauce.
THURSDAY –Creamy macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, green peas, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Cheesy pull-aparts, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Yogurt craveable or ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, carrot sticks.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Beef soft tacos, baked beans, celery with peanut butter dipper.
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, mixed veggies, red pepper strips.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty on a bun, mashed potatoes, golden corn.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day, no school.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with buttered noodles and buffalo parm ranch, soup of the day, green beans, red pepper strips.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread, mixed veggies, celery sticks.
THURSDAY –Hot dog on a roll, french fries, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Act 80 day, no school.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Cheeseburger on a bun.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears, chocolate chip cookie pudding.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, steamed carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded chicken sandwich, crispy crinkle cut fries, vegetarian baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY –Cheesy Italian dunkers, blended mixed vegetables, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Winter break, no school.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Chicken alfredo over pasta, romaine side salad, juicy sliced peaches.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, steamed carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Buffalo chicken dip, dinner roll, steamed mixed vegetables, apple delight.
THURSDAY –Hot turkey and gravy over a biscuit, crinkle cut fries, banana.
FRIDAY –Winter break, no school.