Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of April 11.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Salisbury steak, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
TUESDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
WEDNESDAY –No school, Act 80 Day.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter break.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Salisbury steak, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy.
TUESDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
WEDNESDAY –No school, Act 80 Day.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter break.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Sloppy Joe, cheese stick, tater tots, fruit, jello.
TUESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner roll, carrots, fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Hamburger, tater tots, fruit.
THURSDAY – No school.
FRIDAY – No school.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Alternate meal choices are available daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
This week’s alternate -
MONDAY –Spaghetti with meatballs, salad or mixed veggies, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, steamed cauliflower, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, carrots, peaches.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school menu:
Salad bar and nachos with cheese are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Loaded french fries or hamburger bun, carrots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Flaming hot chicken sub or mozzarella filled sticks with sauce, mixed veggies, pears.
WEDNESDAY –Roasted chicken or cook’s choice, scalloped potatoes, peaches.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
Glendale School District
Menu not available.
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Build-a-burger, macaroni salad, baked beans, pears
TUESDAY –Herb or toasted cheese, tomato soup, cucumber slices with dip, applesauce
WEDNESDAY –Burger gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, green beans, peach cup
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, vegetable, apple
FRIDAY –No School
Moshannon Valley School District
This week’s alternate -
Elementary:
MONDAY –Corn dog nuggets, crinkle cut fries, mixed fruit
TUESDAY –Turkey roast, mashed potatoes, corn, biscuit, cinnamon apple slices, dirt pudding parfait
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, sliced carrots, diced pears
THURSDAY –Cheesy pull apart, steamed broccoli, applesauce
FRIDAY –No school
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Chicken strips with sliced bread, diced carrots, diced pears
TUESDAY –Turkey roast, mashed potatoes, corn, biscuit, cinnamon apple slices, dirt pudding parfait
WEDNESDAY –Nacho L’il Bites, baked beans, diced peaches
THURSDAY –Cheesy pull apart, steamed broccoli, applesauce
FRIDAY –No school
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Yogurt craveable or ham and cheese sandwich.
MONDAY –Cheese burger on a bun, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Beef soft tacos, baked beans, celery peanut butter dipper.
WEDNESDAY –Bacon and cheddar loaded pierogis, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, plain or spicy, french fries, carrot sticks.
TUESDAY –Hot dog on a roll, baked beans, red pepper strips.
WEDNESDAY –BBQ chicken and cheese wrap, broccoli salad, carrot sticks.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Turkey and cheese wrap.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese with dinner roll, steamed carrots, citrusy mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded chicken sandwich, crispy crinkle cut fries, vegetarian baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter break.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, crispy seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken quesadilla, smile potatoes, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY –Buffalo chicken dip, dinner roll, golden corn, apple delight.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter break.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.