PHILIPSBURG ELCC
2022 W. Carl Lupton Memorial
May 28-30
Championship Flight
Champions—Carter Fischer and Peyton Guelich
Runner-up—Josh Muir and Eddie Myers
Third Place—Don Johnson and Matt Johnson
Bo Myers Flight
Champions—Michael Czap and Oliver Harpster
Runner-up—Andrew Mann and Hayden Hayward
H.H. Rowland Flight
Champions—Tim Ronan and Todd Reifer
Runner-up—Doug Goss and Terry Smith
S.R. Morningstar Flight
Champions—Keith Hahn and Larry Potter
Runner-up— Jon Liptak and Tyler Martin
M.H. Palm Flight
Champions—Jarrod Wood and Nathan Wood
Runner-up—Chris Sherkel and Andy Reifer
R.H. Jackson Flight
Champions—Josh Earnest and Rob Earnest
Runner-up—Aaron Thompson and Harmon Harshorne
S.S. Furst Flight
Champions—Art Weitoish and Girard Kasubick
Runner-up—Chip Branthoover and Lynn Herman
J. Crawshaw Flight
Champions—Gaby Healey and Daria Danko
Runner-up—Jody Czap and Cathy Jo Miller
T. Bates Flight
Champions—Georgiann Way and Nancy Moskel
Runner-up—Barb Belko and Maureen Tocimak
Third Place—