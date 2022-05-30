PHILIPSBURG ELCC

2022 W. Carl Lupton Memorial

May 28-30

Championship Flight

Champions—Carter Fischer and Peyton Guelich

Runner-up—Josh Muir and Eddie Myers

Third Place—Don Johnson and Matt Johnson

Bo Myers Flight

Champions—Michael Czap and Oliver Harpster

Runner-up—Andrew Mann and Hayden Hayward

H.H. Rowland Flight

Champions—Tim Ronan and Todd Reifer

Runner-up—Doug Goss and Terry Smith

S.R. Morningstar Flight

Champions—Keith Hahn and Larry Potter

Runner-up— Jon Liptak and Tyler Martin

M.H. Palm Flight

Champions—Jarrod Wood and Nathan Wood

Runner-up—Chris Sherkel and Andy Reifer

R.H. Jackson Flight

Champions—Josh Earnest and Rob Earnest

Runner-up—Aaron Thompson and Harmon Harshorne

S.S. Furst Flight

Champions—Art Weitoish and Girard Kasubick

Runner-up—Chip Branthoover and Lynn Herman

J. Crawshaw Flight

Champions—Gaby Healey and Daria Danko

Runner-up—Jody Czap and Cathy Jo Miller

T. Bates Flight

Champions—Georgiann Way and Nancy Moskel

Runner-up—Barb Belko and Maureen Tocimak

Third Place—

