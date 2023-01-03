Spaghetti dinnerChristians Who Care of the Kerr Addition United Methodist Church at the corner of Maples and Palmer streets is having a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21. Meals will be take-out only. Dinners are $10 each and can be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. To place an order call 814-765-8361 or 814-765-6274. If no answer, please leave a message.
Osceola Mills community winter supperThe Osceola Mills free community winter supper will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Osceola Mills United Methodist Church. The church is located at 303 Curtin St., Osceola Mills.
Everyone is welcome. There will be a limit of four meals for each person coming in. Donations are welcome.
In the event local schools are closed for inclement weather the day of the meal, it will be canceled.