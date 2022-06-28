Grief Share at Temple Baptist ChurchGrief Share, a special help seminar and support group for people experiencing grief and loss, will be held on Thursday evenings at Temple Baptist Church, 590 Lincoln Dr. in DuBois beginning July 14 to Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information call 814-371-8822 or 814-592-0309 or email nhisgrip@brockwaytv.com.
Area Church News
- Julie Noal
-
- Updated
Julie Noal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
More county offices hit by employee no-shows
-
Two killed in Boggs Township crash
-
Michaels steps into role as West Branch elementary principal
-
Mo Valley 12U All-Stars top Philipsburg-Osceola 5-2
-
P-O 12U Little League All-Stars edge Four Leaf 4-2
-
Clearfield 12U All-Stars eliminate Curwensville from D-5 Tournament
-
Officials discuss two-day CCJ lockdown resulting from guard call-offs
-
Annual Bloom and Berry Bash to be held Saturday
-
Moshannon Valley could start new school year with staff shortage
-
Two charged with hindering apprehension of escaped CCJ inmate
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.