Grief Share at Temple Baptist ChurchGrief Share, a special help seminar and support group for people experiencing grief and loss, will be held on Thursday evenings at Temple Baptist Church, 590 Lincoln Dr. in DuBois beginning July 14 to Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information call 814-371-8822 or 814-592-0309 or email nhisgrip@brockwaytv.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos