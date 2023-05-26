SHIPPENSBURG — Several area athletes competed at the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium on the campus of Shippensburg University on Friday afternoon.
Glendale’s Brielle McMillen, competing in a co-op with Cambria Heights, had the highest finish on the day, with a 15th place in the girls AA long jump.
McMillen jumped 16-3 at the state meet, just under her district jump of 16-4 1/2, where she finished third earlier this month.
Teammate Rachel McClellan was 21st in the girls AA 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.93. McClellan was third at the District 6 meet with a time of 17.15.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey competed in the boys AA 1600-meter run, his first of two events during the championships. Muckey finished 19th in a time of 4:33.12.
He returns to action again this morning, competing in the 3200-meter run.
Brady Collins participated in both his events on Friday — the boys AAA 300-meter and 110-meter hurdles.
Collins finished 19th in the 300-meter hurdles with a 42.10. He was 29th in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.61.
Action gets underway this morning at 9.