West Branch baseball player Tyler Wilson has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 13.
Wilson had a big week for the Warriors, knocking six runs on four hits, including a double. He also had a save and a win.
“He really hasn’t had the opportunity to pitch a lot,” said Warriors head coach Aaron Tiracorda. “He really took advantage of his opportunity last week. Offensively, we always knew what he could do. He hit over .400 in his injury-shortened freshman year.
“He is really starting to have some good at bats this year. He has very good knowledge of the strike zone and really makes the pitchers work. He was a big part of our victory at Glendale.”