Glendale baseball’s Troy Misiura has been named The Progress’ Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 8.
Misiura earned the win in a 3-1 victory over Moshannon Valley. He threw six innings and allowed just one unearned run on three hits and one walk. He struck out 12 batters. At the plate, he had a hit and scored a run.
“Troy showed great composure on the mound and at the plate,” said Vikings head coach Scott Misiura. “He stepped up when the team needed him too. That was a big win for him and the team.”