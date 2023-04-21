Philipsburg-Osceola’s TJ Wildman has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 15.
Wildman had a big game against Tyrone, going 5-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. He also had a hit and an RBI in a win against Bellefonte.
“TJ is really getting back to the player he was before his Tommy John surgery,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “Weare very proud of how hard he has worked to get back to playing at a high level. Unfortunately, he pulled his hamstring in the Tyrone game, and has been our DH for the past two games. He still managed to get a couple of big hits and RBIs despite his injury. We hope he gets back on the field soon. TJ is really having a strong senior season.”