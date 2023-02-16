Harmony girls basketball player Sydney Winings has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 10.
Winings had a 12-point performance in a victory over the Grier School before an injury ended her season and she missed the team’s last game against Ferndale. The senior has been one of the team’s top scorers this season.
“I’m so proud of Syd,” said Lady Owls head coach Kristen Winings. “She wants to see all her teammates work together and everyone succeed. I can’t ask for much more.”