Moshannon Valley basketball player Sam Howard has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 4.
Howard had a big week for the Knights, scoring 36 points and pulling down 16 rebounds against Mount Union. He also had seven assists. In four games, he averaged 23.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
“When you look at his stats from last week and what he did ... you don’t see those stat lines coming from a lot of high school players,” said Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom. “To average what he did, that’s just unheard of.
“It’s his work ethic. He never quits. He’s worked so hard.”