Philipsburg-Osceola’s Emily Gustkey has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10.
Gustkey had a big first weekend as the Lady Mounties won the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament. She had 12 points in the championship game and was named the tourney’s Defensive MVP.
“Emily has been such a nice addition to this team so far,” said P-O head coach Brandon Myers. “She only has one mode and it’s “go.” She earns everything through hard work and she’s also an awesome teammate. As a freshman, she has had a very solid start to her high school career and I’m excited to see what she’s able to do for us.”