Clearfield tennis player Peyton Reese has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 15.
Reese teamed up with Lindsey Kerlin to win the District 9 Class AA Doubles Tournament, becoming the first champs from Clearfield. Reese, who also finished second in the D-9 Singles Tournament, heads to states on Nov. 4.
“Peyton has had an amazing senior year this season,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence. “She played her way to the District singles final, finishing second, and she also won the Districts doubles with Lindsey. She’s had a solid career at Clearfield and we’re excited to enter the State Tournament in Hershey.”