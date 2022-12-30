West Branch’s Owen Koleno has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 24.
Koleno had a career high 36 points in a win over Williamsburg. He added 10 rebounds and went 7-of-7 from the free throw line. The sophomore also had 13 points against Clearfield later in the week.
“Owen is what every coach wants out of a player and person,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “He had one of the best scoring games in WB history against Williamsburg. But the best part about his game is how he’s the ultimate team player and will do whatever it takes for the team to win. I am excited for his next three years.”